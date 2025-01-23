Skip to Content
Federal judge challenges Trump’s executive order regarding birthright citizenship

President Donald J. Trump
Published 3:37 PM

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY/ NBC) - A federal judge in Washington has challenged President Trump's executive order regarding birthright citizenship.

Donald Trump signed several executive orders on his Inauguration Day, including orders focused on immigration policies.

A federal judge blocked the executive order about birthright citizenship, saying, "The president has overstepped his authority by a mile."

The Constitution reads "all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens," but Trump argued that children born of undocumented migrants are not within the jurisdiction of the U.S.

