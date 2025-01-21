Local politicians react to President Trump’s Executive Orders

YUMA, Ariz. (kYMA, KECY) - Local politicians are already reacting to some of President Trump’s Executive Orders.

With just over 24 hours in office President Donald Trump has already made some controversial decisions.

President Trump has withdrawn the united states from the World Health Organization.

Arizona State Senator Tim Dunn agrees with the move because of how COVID was handled.

“He understands what the World Health Organization did during COVID and how they were not helping the United States and so I think it’s very good that he pulled out,” said Sen. Dunn.

While Arizona State Senator Brian Fernandez says he does not agree with the move, but does not think it will be as impactful.

“We’ve learned how to take care of these sort of national emergencies, we learned it the hard way and so I think that you know leaving WHO is not going to be as big an impact,” said Sen. Fernandez.

President Trump also pardoned over 1500 January 6th defendants.

Senator Fernandez says this should have been left up to the courts.

“I think that we should follow the criminal justice system and let the judges, let the juries decide on what should happen but yeah I don’t agree on that,” said Sen. Fernandez.

While Sen. Dunn says he can see why the president decided to pardon them.

“I wouldn’t say they were rioters, they were put in jail on January 6th and then have not had a hearing and I think they look through those and I think it’s justifiable to be pardoned,” said Sen. Dunn.

Some other executive orders include freezing federal hiring, withdrawing the United States from the Paris Agreement and renaming Mount Denali and the Gulf of Mexico.