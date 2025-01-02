Skip to Content
Follow up to California double homicide suspect found by Yuma police

Atwater Police Department
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A double homicide suspect was arrested by Yuma police on Monday, December 30, 2024, after police conducted a civil traffic stop.

The arrest was made at about 2:25 p.m. in the area of W. 16th Street, near E. Main Canal Road.

Danny Garibay, 23, attempted to flee the scene but was eventually caught by police after he gave a fake name and fake date of birth. He was found carrying a small amount of meth and a pistol, according to Yuma police.

Garibay is being held on a bond of $35k and has already made his first court appearance. His second appearance is pending.

