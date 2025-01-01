YPD arrests suspect from California wanted in connection to a double homicide

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A civil traffic stop on a bicyclist leads to the arrest of a double homicide suspect out of California.

According to the Yuma Police Department (YPD), the arrest happened on Monday at around 2:25 p.m. when an officer conducted a traffic stop with a bicyclist in the area of in the area of W. 16th Street, near E. Main Canal Road, for a civil traffic violation.

YPD said the bicyclist, later identified as 43-year-old Danny Garibay, provided a false name and date of birth before fleeing on the bicycle, prompting the officer to pursue Garibay, who then abandoned the bicycle and jumped over a wall into an apartment complex.

The officer caught Garibay, who still refused to provide his "identifying information," and according to YPD, Garibay was in possession of "a small quantity of methamphetamine and a pistol with a defaced serial number."

Garibay was then taken to Yuma Sector Border Patrol for identification, and upon identification, YPD said that he had an "outstanding arrest warrant out of Atwater, California," regarding a double murder that happened on October of 2023.

Garibay was then booked into the Yuma County Detention Center "for multiple offenses and is pending extradition to California," according to YPD.