Winners announced of the 2024 Dorothy Young Memorial Electric Light Parade

KYMA
By
Published 11:29 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The results are in for the winners of the 2024 Dorothy Young Memorial Electric Light Parade.

Visit Yuma hosted the parade this past Saturday for its 22nd year.

It featured 108 entries including marching bands, bicycle groups, dancing/walking groups, and a variety of floats.

This year's theme was fairytales and fantasies. Each year, a panel of judges determines the winners.

After much deliberation, the results are in.

Best Performing Band – Gadsden Elementary School District #32 marching band.

Best Vehicle – New Class Car Club

Best float – Champion Church

Best animal group – Saddles of Joy

Best walking/performing – Gadsden Folkloric Group.

Mary Jane Allen award for best depiction of theme– Jazz of Yuma.

Marcos Icahuate

