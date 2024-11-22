Circle K stabbing suspect in Court

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man suspected of a fatal stabbing near a Circle K was in court Friday.

26-year-old Angel Witrado is facing one count of first degree murder after Yuma Police Department (YPD) says he stabbed 37-year-old Justin Arviso outside of the Circle K in the area of 24th Street and Avenue B, at around 11:00pm in early October.

Arviso was taken to Onvida where he later died from his injuries.

Witrado is set to appear again in court in late December.