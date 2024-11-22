Skip to Content
Circle K stabbing suspect in Court

YCSO
By
Published 11:03 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man suspected of a fatal stabbing near a Circle K was in court Friday.

26-year-old Angel Witrado is facing one count of first degree murder after Yuma Police Department (YPD) says he stabbed 37-year-old Justin Arviso outside of the Circle K in the area of 24th Street and Avenue B, at around 11:00pm in early October.

Arviso was taken to Onvida where he later died from his injuries.

Witrado is set to appear again in court in late December.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

