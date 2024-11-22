Candlelight vigil to be held for Jacob Sims

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A vigil will be held for a victim of a recent homicide, whose remains were found in a bonfire.

The candlelight vigil for Jacob Sims will be Saturday, November 23 at Kennedy Skate Park starting at 7 p.m.

A missing persons report was filed as Sims was last seen Wednesday, November 13, then Imperial County deputies found his remains two days later in a bonfire.

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office is now calling this a homicide case and have identified a person of interest.

Jacob Sims was 23 years old.