YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - AmeriSchools Academy announced it will be giving away laptops December 3 on the Yuma North campus.

200 free laptops will be given away to the first 200 people on the campus located at 1220 S. 4th Avenue.

The giveaway event begins at 10 a.m.

AmeriSchools Academy says the computers are healthy, working, clean and ready for use.