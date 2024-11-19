Skip to Content
Look back at Border Patrol’s Fiscal year 2024

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We continue taking a look back in the last fiscal year. Border Patrol saw a decrease in migrant encounters last year.

In 2024 they saw about 2,135,005 and 2,475,669 in fiscal year 2023 along the Southwest Border.

There is a wider gap between fiscal year 2024 for the Yuma Sector where they saw 53,877 and 174,201 migrants in 2023.

“We worked to disrupt the networks and pseudo legitimate travel agencies, preying on venerable migrants and driving them to our border with no regard to their well-being,” said Troy Miller, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner for Customs and Border Protection.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

