Update on Yuma airplane forced to turn around

Eduardo Morales
By
today at 6:29 PM
Published 6:45 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We're learning more about an American Airlines plane coming out of Yuma forced to return back to Yuma International Airport after a possible mechanical issue.

The local airport says that typically flights are diverted due to weather or safety.

The flight was headed towards Dallas-FortWorth when passengers on the plane reported hearing loud noises after takeoff. 


“I know that this weekend when it happened it happened kind of while they were in flight and the pilots do what they believe is in the best interest of the flight itself and to keep our customers safe," said Gladys Brown the Yuma International Airport Director.

The plane landed safely back in Yuma with no injuries.

Yuma International would like to thank to everyone for their patience and understanding.

We've reached out to American Airlines and are waiting to hear back on any new information regarding this plane.

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

