American Eagle flight returns to Yuma airport due to mechanical issue

today at 2:14 PM
Published 2:43 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An American Eagle Airline flight was diverted back to Yuma International Airport Saturday morning.

According to a statement provided by American Airlines, Flight 6466 was en route to Dallas-Fort Worth when it return back to Yuma "due to a possible mechanical issue."

American Airlines says the flight landed safely and is awaiting inspection by their maintenance team.

"We appreciate our customers' patience and understanding as we look to get them on their way as quickly and safely as possible," the airline said.

Zackary Moran-Norris will have the full story later this evening.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

