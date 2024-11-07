Lerner & Rowe to give out 1,000 Thanksgiving meal packages in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A free Thanksgiving drive-through giveaway will be held in Yuma on November 13 starting at 4 p.m.

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys will be giving 1,000 meal packages for families in time for Thanksgiving.

“Our team is excited to return to Yuma, but this time with something a little different. Instead of backpacks filled with school supplies, we’re hosting a FREE Thanksgiving meal package giveaway to support families facing financial challenges. Yuma is one of four Arizona cities we’ll visit as part of our 2024 Thanksgiving meal package giveaway tour, which extends across four states, from New Mexico to Southern Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois,” said Kevin Rowe, a founding partner at Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys.

The event will be held at the Yuma County Fairgrounds (2520 E 32nd St.)