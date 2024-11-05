Four people involved in car crash near St. John Neumann Church

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Four people were involved in a car crash across the street from St. John Neumann Church on Tuesday, according to Rural Metro Fire Department (RMFD).

A car crash on Election Day in the Foothills had one person extricated with four people total expected to survive the crash.

Rural Metro were on the scene of a single silver sedan crash on East 40th Street that happened at about 5:30 p.m.

Details are limited but we reached out to RMFD for more information.