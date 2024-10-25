Yuma locals donate boo-baskets to patients at hospital

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As Halloween is right around the corner, a generous Yuma local donated boo-baskets to pediatric patients and nurses at Onvida Health.

Felly Ricci says she started thinking about the kids in the hospital who wouldn’t be able to experience the joy of trick-or-treating.

That’s when the idea hit her: why not create boo baskets to bring some Halloween fun to the kids and make their hospital stay a bit more enjoyable and festive?

Boo baskets were also made for the nurses that will be on shift on halloween.

Ricci partnered with the United Yuma Firefighters and Kortnee Garcia from Gateway Mortgage to see if they’d be interested in supporting the project, and of course they said yes!

The group dropped off 15 boo bags at the hospital as some of the kids were being discharged, which they say was wonderful to see.

They’ll keep the remaining bags on hand to give to kids as they come in.