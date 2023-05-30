Skip to Content
Yuma County

YCSO releases new information on woman found dead east of Somerton

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) shared that her body was found on the side of the road late Monday morning.

YCSO has identified the woman as 35-year-old Georgina Montoya of Somerton.

Tanya Pavlak of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said, “The area where the investigation is taking place was in a remote area of Yuma County, the deceased female was found on the side of the road.” 

Montoya was located in the underdeveloped area east of Somerton off of Avenue 1-E and County 18th Street.  

The area has little to no homes but filled with acres of agriculture. 

Montoya's death is listed as a homicide by YCSO.

This is the second murder in the area in the span of a week. 

Brady Hull, a local business owner in the area said she isn't surprised. 

“This is not the first time this happened unfortunately, I don’t understand the appeal…bodies being found, dropping bodies out here,” said Hull.

At this time this case is still under investigation.

Chennell Ramos

Chennell Ramos

