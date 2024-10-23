Skip to Content
LeBron James and his son make NBA history

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, made NBA history Tuesday night.

In the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, LeBron and Bronny took the floor, becoming the first father-son duo to play in the same game in league history.

Lebron is entering his 22nd season while Bronny is entering his first season after being drafted 55th overall by the Lakers.

Bronny only played for three minutes that night and recorded a rebound. Lebron scored 16 points, with five rebounds and four assists in the Lakers' 110-103 victory.

Lebron and Bronny join a select few other father-son duos to play together, including Ken Griffey Jr. and Sr., who were both on hand to watch Tuesday night's action.

The others: Tim Raines and Tim Raines Jr. both played for the Baltimore Orioles in 2001, and in the NHL, Gordie Howe actually played alongside two of his sons, Mark and Marty, for the Hartford Whalers in 1980.

