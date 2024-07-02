Los Angeles Lakers introduce their NBA Draft picks

LOS ANGELES (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The Los Angeles Lakers held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to introduce their NBA Draft picks.

According to NBC News, Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA basketball star LeBron James, and Dalton Knecht were introduced at Tuesday's press conference.

James was drafted by the team during the second round of last week's draft, and was the 55th overall pick, according to sources.

Knecht was also drafted by the team, but during the first round of last week's draft, and was the 17th overall pick, according to sources.

