Skip to Content
California News

Los Angeles Lakers introduce their NBA Draft picks

By ,
New
today at 11:33 AM
Published 12:59 PM

LOS ANGELES (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The Los Angeles Lakers held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to introduce their NBA Draft picks.

According to NBC News, Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA basketball star LeBron James, and Dalton Knecht were introduced at Tuesday's press conference.

James was drafted by the team during the second round of last week's draft, and was the 55th overall pick, according to sources.

Knecht was also drafted by the team, but during the first round of last week's draft, and was the 17th overall pick, according to sources.

To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

NBC News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content