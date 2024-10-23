City of Calexico hosting a Christmas tree lighting ceremony next month
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Calexico is hosting a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in November.
According to the City of Calexico, the ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 14 at the Calexico City Hall, located at 608 Heber Avenue, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.
The City also says there will be entertainment from the following performers:
- William Moreno Jr. High School Marching Band
- Enrique Camarena Jr. High Marching Band
- Calexico Mighty Bulldog Marching Band
- Mariachi Centinela de Calexico High School
- Imperial Valley College Jazz Band
- Calexico Recreation Ballet Class
- Calexico Recreation Folkloric Dance Group
Those who attend will take photos with Santa, and there will be food vendors and arts & crafts activitives during the ceremony, according to the City.
For more information on the ceremony, call the Recreation Department at (760) 768-2176.