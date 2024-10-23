City of Calexico hosting a Christmas tree lighting ceremony next month

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Calexico is hosting a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in November.

According to the City of Calexico, the ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 14 at the Calexico City Hall, located at 608 Heber Avenue, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.

Courtesy: City of Calexico

The City also says there will be entertainment from the following performers:

William Moreno Jr. High School Marching Band

Enrique Camarena Jr. High Marching Band

Calexico Mighty Bulldog Marching Band

Mariachi Centinela de Calexico High School

Imperial Valley College Jazz Band

Calexico Recreation Ballet Class

Calexico Recreation Folkloric Dance Group

Those who attend will take photos with Santa, and there will be food vendors and arts & crafts activitives during the ceremony, according to the City.

For more information on the ceremony, call the Recreation Department at (760) 768-2176.