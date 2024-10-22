Skip to Content
Walmart to offer prescription delivery option

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Walmart announced Tuesday that it is offering a new prescription delivery option for customers.

According to the retail giant, the delivery service will be available for new prescriptions and refills. It will cost $9.95 for a delivery, which is the standard price for Walmart doorstep deliveries, but the service will be free for members of Walmart+.

Deliveries are now available in Arkansas, Missouri, New York, Nevada, South Carolina and Wisconsin.

Walmart said, in a news release, that it expects to deliver prescriptions in 49 states by the end of January.

The new delivery offering could be another blow to drugstore chains like Walgreens and CVS as they shutter stores and try to turn around their struggling businesses.

