CVS workers in Southern California go on strike

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Workers at CVS locations across Southern California have gone on strike for better pay and health care.

The strike was authorized by a vote of the two local United Food and Commercial Workers Unions involved on September 29, with more than 90% in favor.

Workers are seeking pay increases as well as better store security and other demands.

The walkout affects four stores in Los Angeles and three in Orange County, and it comes as major pharmacy chains across the country have been struggling with costs and online competition.

The CVS locations affected have remained open, and are being staffed by managers and non-union employees.

Workers planned to continue picketing until negotiations resume Wednesday.