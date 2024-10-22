leadHERship initiative to host panel next week

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The leadHERship initiative at Arizona Western College (AWC) will host a "Women in Leadership" panel next Monday.

In a press release, the panel will take place at the San Luis Learning Center, located at 1340 N. 8th Avenue in room 104, from 3:00pm to 4:30pm.

AWC says participants in this month's workshop will hear "range of inspiring stories, discover insights into facing and overcoming challenges, and learn from women who have forged their careers in commitment to empowering others."

"This panel is all about sharing experiences and insights...When women leaders come together, it highlights the challenges they've faced and the paths they've forged. It’s an opportunity for everyone to learn, feel inspired, and see what's possible," said Dr. Sara Amani, Professor of Multilingual Composition/Specialist at AWC and one of leadHERship’s executive board members.

AWC shared who will participate in next week's panel discussion:

Karina Jones, United Way of Yuma County Executive Director

Dr. Linda Elliott-Nelson, Engager, Consensus Builder, and Mentor (Vice President of Learning Services for Arizona Western College, 2015-2020)

Charlene Fernandez, USDA Rural Development State Director for Arizona

Nieves Riedel, Mayor of San Luis, Arizona

To learn more about the panel, and the initative itself, read the press release below.