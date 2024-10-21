K9 OPS Foundation hosts Dine & Donate Fundraising event

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with a member of the foundation to talk about Monday's event.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The K9 Officer Partner Support (OPS) Foundation is hosting a Dine & Donate Fundraising event on Monday.

The fundraiser, taking place at Black Bear Diner during business hours, from 6:00am to 10:00pm, is to provide essential resources for K9 dogs and officers in Yuma County.

"We have one in Welton. We have two in Yuma Police Department. We have two at the sheriff's department. We even have one down in San Luis...They will donate funds to support their needs that are not covered by the budget of the city," said Herb Townsend, a member of the foundation.

They have funded items like cool summer and water bowls, collars, and toys for the dogs.

Black Bear Diner will be donating 20% of sales to the foundation. If you want to attend the Dine & Donate event and want 20% off your meal, click here.