California and Mexico leaders sign AB-91 bill

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Leaders from California and Mexico gathered Monday to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to finalize Assembly Bill 91 (AB-91).

In a press release, the event, which happened at Southwestern College, was a "milestone in cross-border education" as the bill grants students living in Mexico and 45 miles from the California-Mexico border, "the opportunity to attend community colleges in San Diego and Imperial Valley at in-state tuition rates."

Courtesy: Imperial Valley College Courtesy: Imperial Valley College

"The enactment of AB-91 represents a historic step forward for our students and our region as this initiative breaks down financial barriers and allows students to access higher education that is essential for the workforce demands of the Cali-Baja region," said Alexis Villa, Vice President of Student Services and Equity at Imperial Valley College (IVC).

According to IVC, the law took effect on January 1, 2024, with IVC accepting interest application this past summer, and with the signing of the bill, IVC will begin processing eligible students by the start of the winter session, beginning January 2, 2025.

Courtesy: Imperial Valley College

However, IVC says, "AB-91 will become inoperative on July 1, 2028, and will be repealed on January 1, 2029," as the timeline was specified in "the bill's provisions to ensure the exemption from nonresident tuition fees is reviewed and potentially extended or modified by future legislation before its expiration."

To learn more about the signing and the bill itself, read the press release below.