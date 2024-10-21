A Cut Above: Coal Fire Chimichurri Salsa

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with Chef Jonathan Palacio in the twelfth episode of News 11's cooking segment exclusive to Sunrise at 6:00am.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In Monday's episode of "A Cut Above," Chef Jonathan shares how to make his Coal Fire Chimichurri Salsa.

This is a great add-on to your next open fire barbecue and a very cool recipe to perform for your friends and family.

Ingredients

4 oz Sprouts Cold Pressed Olive Oil

2 oz Delallo Sweet & Spicy Oil

2 oz Calabrian Chili Paste

2 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

2 oz Diced Shallots or (Red Onion)

2 oz Miced Garlic

1 oz Apple Cider Vinegar

1 Bunch Flat Leaf Parsley

1 Bunch Curly Parsley

1 Bunch of Cilantro

1 Bunch of Dill

2 Big Pinches of Celtic Salt

1 Tablespoon of Coarse Black Pepper

1 Small Piece burning ember

Instructions

Take all your Herbs and Dice them thoroughly. Then Add them to mixing bowl. Take your wet ingredients along with your salt and pepper and mix in a separate bowl once thoroughly mixed. Add to your herb mixture and give it a nice toss through. (Add more olive oil if needed.) The consistency should be semi-wet. Add your mixture to a glass jar and take a piece of your Hot Mesquite ember and add it to your salsa in the jar. Quickly seal the lid and turn upside down, You will see smoke in the jar. Don’t be alarmed. This is the magic that makes the flavor. Let’s sit for 3 to 4 minutes the longer you let it sit the more the flavor! Flip your jar over and remove the lid smell that very smoky aroma and remove the ember from the jar. I love to serve this salsa with any type of meat or sausages. It herbaceous chili and vinegar balance to your barbecue. This is one of Chef Jonathan's favorite personal sauces for Grilled Meats; his go-to the one that wows the crowd, so please use this recipe at your next barbecue!

