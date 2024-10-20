Ladies, come hike with Coach Linds!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Coach Lindsay Martin is organizing a women's hike to Telegraph Pass on October 26 from 5:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

The event aims to bring together women of all ages for a day of empowerment and camaraderie.

Despite initially expecting a small turnout, over 75 women have registered, and more are welcome to join.

Lindsay says participants do not need to complete the entire hike, simply showing up and being apart of the community is valued.

Lindsay also offers personal and online training services with a focus on building women's confidence.

To sign up for the hike, head over to Lindsay's website here.