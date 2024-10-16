American Red Cross hosting two blood drives in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The American Red Cross will be hosting two blood drives in Yuma.

The first will be at Stone Ridge Church's Youth Building (6300 E. 24th St.) on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

The second is at Rural Metro Fire Department, Station 1 Training Room (2029 S. Arizona Ave.) on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

Both locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To make an appointment or for more information, you can call 1-800-733-2767.