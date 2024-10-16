Skip to Content
News

American Red Cross hosting two blood drives in Yuma

MGN
By
Published 11:19 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The American Red Cross will be hosting two blood drives in Yuma.

The first will be at Stone Ridge Church's Youth Building (6300 E. 24th St.) on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

The second is at Rural Metro Fire Department, Station 1 Training Room (2029 S. Arizona Ave.) on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

Both locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To make an appointment or for more information, you can call 1-800-733-2767.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content