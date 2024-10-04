Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Hot and record temperatures will continue through next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A ridge of high pressure continues to dominate the western United States, especially for us here in the Desert Southwest.

Unseasonable heat will persist for the next several days with highs trending 10-20 degrees above normal.

An Excessive Heat Warning will remain in place through 8 p.m. MONDAY for both Yuma and Imperial counties for major to even extreme heat risks.

This has been in place for one full week and has been extended multiple times since.

This type of heat is very dangerous, so let's make sure we are taking action and practicing heat safety all hours of the day.

A Weather Authority First Alert ACTION Day will also remain in place, through MONDAY due to the unseasonable and record heat.

A slight downtrend in temperatures is expected by the middle to end of next week, as a weak disturbance moves in from the west, but temperatures will still remain slightly above-normal.

