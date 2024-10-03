Skip to Content
YPD searching for owner of car possibly tied to homicide

Yuma Police Department
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma police are requesting help from the public to find the owner of a vehicle of interest possibly tied to the homicide of a young man.

Yuma police shared a picture of a vehicle on social media and want to know who the owner of this vehicle is.

It’s being tied to the shooting death of 18-year-old Fernando Islas.

The shooting happened last November on 24th Street and Eighth Avenue.

If you have any information, call Yuma police at 78-crime to remain anonymous.

