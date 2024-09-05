FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Excessive heat continues into Friday for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A strong high pressure over the region will lead to extreme heat, with widespread major and areas of extreme heat risk, again today and through the end of the week.

A Weather Authority First Alert Action Day is in effect for the Desert Southwest through Friday due to major and extreme heat impacting our area.

These types of temperatures are very dangerous and could be deadly if we aren't practicing heat safety.

An Excessive Heat WARNING remains in effect until 8 p.m. Friday for both Yuma and Imperial Counties.

We will have a little relief with our temperatures for the weekend, but we will be adding extra monsoonal moisture back into the forecast.