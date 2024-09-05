Skip to Content
News

FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Excessive heat continues into Friday for the Desert Southwest

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
Updated
today at 3:24 PM
Published 3:19 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A strong high pressure over the region will lead to extreme heat, with widespread major and areas of extreme heat risk, again today and through the end of the week.

Weather Authority First Alert Action Day is in effect for the Desert Southwest through Friday due to major and extreme heat impacting our area.

These types of temperatures are very dangerous and could be deadly if we aren't practicing heat safety.

An Excessive Heat WARNING remains in effect until 8 p.m. Friday for both Yuma and Imperial Counties.

We will have a little relief with our temperatures for the weekend, but we will be adding extra monsoonal moisture back into the forecast.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content