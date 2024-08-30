Skip to Content
News

Meteorological Fall: What is it and what does it mean

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
August 29, 2024 10:46 AM
Published 2:37 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meteorological fall begins September 1st and lasts through November 30th.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), meteorological seasons use fixed calendar months rather than fluid astronomical seasons because it makes calculating seasonal statistics easier and produces more consistent data.

In meteorology, the calendar is broken up into four three-month groups. Each group represents a season. And September, October, and November are represented for fall.

When it comes to fall we are still focused and feel rather warm, but our averages do begin to cool throughout the fall months.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content