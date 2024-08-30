Meteorological Fall: What is it and what does it mean

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meteorological fall begins September 1st and lasts through November 30th.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), meteorological seasons use fixed calendar months rather than fluid astronomical seasons because it makes calculating seasonal statistics easier and produces more consistent data.

In meteorology, the calendar is broken up into four three-month groups. Each group represents a season. And September, October, and November are represented for fall.

When it comes to fall we are still focused and feel rather warm, but our averages do begin to cool throughout the fall months.