Somerton man suspected of aggravated assault sentenced

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton man who shot his neighbor, just two days into the New Year leaving him paralyzed from the waist down, has officially been sentenced after requesting for it to be reduced earlier this month.

50-year-old Sidney Lee was sentenced to seven and a half years in the Yuma County Detention Center after shooting his neighbor, 29-year-old Manuel Casas, in the back at the beginning of this year.

Earlier in August, Lee's attorney requested for his sentence to be lowed to five years but was ultimately declined.