Convicted man requests reduced sentence

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton man who shot his neighbor, paralyzing him from the waist down, is asking for a reduced sentence.

50-year-old Sidney Lee was originally sentenced to 7.5 years in the Yuma County Detention Center in July after shooting his neighbor, 29-year-old Manuel Casas, in the back earlier this year.

On Thursday, Lee spoke in court, with tears in his eyes, listing everything he has lost since the shooting, including the ability to vote, and his job at Yuma Proving Ground (YPG).

The victim's fiancee also spoke out in court, sharing they lost everything too, tearing up as she stated her fiancee would not be able to drive them back from the hospital as they are currently expecting their first kid together.

Each attorney argued for their client.

"So I think by the evidence that the court saw...because of the impact on the victim, because of the lack of mitigation factors and definelty the aggravating factors in the past in relation to this case," said Joshua Tesoriero, Deputy County Attorney.

"He went through rehibiliation. Before the event happened, he sought help through HOPE. He attended counciling every week...Through counciling specifically in which he tried to heal from his anxiety, depression and post tramatic stress," said Daniel Curiel, defense counsel.

The defense is asking for Lee's sentence to be lowered to five years.

Lee is currently being held at the Yuma County Detention Center and is set to appear in court again next week.