Sexual abuse case reaches final verdict for YPG guard

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A free man, that will soon be the fate of the former Yuma Proving Ground guard accused of sexually abusing three girls.

This after the state of Arizona decided to not pursue a retrial meaning 39-year-old Roberto Hernandez Garcia could be free as soon as tonight.

On Friday, February 24, a jury found him not guilty on two counts in this case, with the remaining six charges resulting in a hung jury.

Garcia's Attorney Richard Parks told us the state declined to prosecute the remaining six charges.

Parks says Garcia will be released from custody later Friday evening after all legal paperwork is finalized.

The trial began in early February and included testimony from all three children.

Garcia faced up to 80 years in prison.