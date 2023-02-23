Jury hung in YPG guard child sexual abuse case

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The case of the former Yuma Proving Ground guard accused of sexual abuse of underage children have reached a final verdict.

The jury came back with their decision late Thursday evening.

Six of eight counts resulted in a hung jury.

The jury found Roberto Hernandez Garcia not guilty on the other two counts.

Judge David Haws declared a mistrial in this case.

Garcia faced eight felony charges for allegedly sexually abusing three girls, which investigators say are all under the age of 12.

The trial began on Feb. 7 and included testimony from all three underaged children.

If found guilty on all charges, Garcia faced up to 80 years in prison.

Now, the state has until March 8 to decide whether or not to retry the case or dismiss all charges.

