VIDEO: Groundhog day Phil sees his shadow

(NBC) - Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this morning at the 137th Groundhog Day celebration in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania meaning six more weeks of winter are on the way.

Thousands of people gathered at Gobbler's Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil's inner circle summoned him from his tree to learn if more winter weather is on the way.

According to folklore, there will be six more weeks of winter if he sees his shadow, if he doesn't, spring comes early.

But today, at the 137th Groundhog Day celebration in the city, Phil did in fact see his shadow.

The annual event has its origin in a German legend about a furry rodent.

According to records dating back to 1887, Phil has predicted more winter weather more than 100 times. Ten years were lost because no records were kept, according to organizers.