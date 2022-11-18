Skip to Content
Yuma VA Clinic to re-open Monday

KYMA

Over 4,000 local vets have been impacted by its temporary closure

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Yuma's Veteran Affairs Community Clinic will re-open on November 21st, restoring health care for over four thousand locals.

The clinic had been temporarily closed for a week as the government had issues with the lease negotiations for the building.

Clifford Baser with the VA says they were granted a 30-day extension to operate while the negotiations continue.

"VA contracting continues to work diligently on the contract negotiations. We will provide status updates of the Yuma VA Community Clinic as soon as they become available," Baser said.

At this time the VA does not have a longer-term lease agreement to operate at the building in the Big Curve.

Many veterans showed up to the clinic confused about the situation and wondering about the status of their scheduled appointments.

While the clinic was closed the VA placed mobile medical units in the American Legion Post 19 parking lot to temporarily provide some care.

Baser said patients will be notified of the clinic's re-opening.

"Staff at the Yuma VA Community Clinic will reach out to Veterans with scheduled appointments and notify them of the location change back to the Yuma VA Community Clinic," Baser said.

If you need more assistance and are a Veteran or a caregiver in Yuma, dial (520) 792-1450 for basic healthcare needs.

Vets and their families can also contact the VA Nurse Triage line at 1-877-252-4866.

