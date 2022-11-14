Local Veterans locked out of healthcare

FOX 9's Adam Klepp spoke with local veterans confused about the status of their Yuma VA Clinic

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma VA Clinic continues to remain closed.

While the closure was to be temporary, the doors at the building remain locked as the government is having issues with lease negotiations with this location.

Leaving local vets in limbo.

“I wanted to ask them some questions, how come I haven’t gotten my glasses, and about my medicine, and nobody is here,” John Colbertson said.

Workers with the VA showed up to put closed signs on the doors of the clinic.

Confused Veterans

Veterans continued to walk up to the building, confused about the situation.

Tom Hallmark said he never got a call from the VA about the closure.

He said no one called him about the status of his upcoming appointments and is upset the issue is with a lease agreement.

“I can’t believe this didn’t get taken care of before they shut this down,” Hallmark said.

A statement from the VA to KYMA said they have been “granted an extension while leasing contract negotiations continue.”

But the building remains closed.

A new location

The signs at the clinic say mobile medical units are at the American Legion Post 19.

Representatives from the VA said they were not ready to speak on camera yet and have not provided comment on the mobile units.

Yuma VA had not set a date for when the clinic could re-open.

Veterans are not only concerned for their health care, but for how they can afford it if the clinic isn’t re-opened, or fully functional.

“I can’t pay out of pocket, and it’s up to the VA to cover this because I’m pretty sure whatever happened to me has ties with the VA, especially with the new burn pit act which I’m a part of,” Dominic Lopez said.

Mark Martinez, the VFW 1763 Post Commander, says he has had great experiences with his own health care at the clinic but is upset about the current issues.

"It's unfortunate the veteran community had to find out by showing up to find the doors closed," Martinez said. "I find it hard to believe the VA didn't know this was coming."

If you are a Veteran or a caregiver in Yuma, then dial (520) 792-1450 for basic healthcare needs.

Also, Vets and their families can contact their VA Nurse Triage line at 1-877-252-4866.