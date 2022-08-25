Skip to Content
Yuma schools transportation short at least 20 bus drivers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As the new school year gets underway there’s a bus driver shortage leading to minor delays and additional work for employees.

Fewer drivers also mean more students on buses.

Yuma Schools Transportation is in charge of pick-up and drop-off for all YUHSD and Yuma District One schools.

The transportation division is short about 20 drivers causing a strain on staff.

The shortage has been a problem for at least the last three years, starting when the COVID pandemic hit and schools shut down.

Some drivers never returned after school went back in session, creating a nationwide shortage that Yuma Schools Transportation is still recovering from.

They currently have 90 drivers for both YUHSD and Yuma District One.

The Director of transportation, Ron Schepers, says if you love driving and children you can make a career out of school bus driving, impacting students' lives every day.

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

