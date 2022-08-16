VIDEO: Nationwide teacher shortage as new school year begins

(NBC) - NBC'S Kerry Sanders reports on the major teacher shortage nationwide as schools open their doors for the start of a new school year.

The new school year is already underway in some places.

And while the days of masks and remote learning may be behind us, it's still not quite business as usual.

Many school districts simply don't have enough teachers to fill their classrooms.

Kerry Sanders is in Florida, where the problem is especially critical.

It's back to school for students but not for some teachers who are leaving the profession in record numbers.

Schools nationwide are struggling to find qualified teachers, a problem exacerbated by the pandemic.

"You're talking about dealing with more hassles, more frustration, more depression, more anxiety, for the same amount of pay" says teacher at INTL Polytechnic Shawn Strand.

An estimated 300,000 public school teachers and staff left the field between February 2020 and May 2022.

A recent survey of teachers found almost 80 percent say they're 'dissatisfied' with their working conditions.

Almost half saying they're very dissatisfied and one study found 55 percent of educators are seriously considering ending their careers earlier than expected.

Parents are concerned.

"I personally know several teachers who have resigned, who couldn't take it anymore and not feeling they were valued" said a parent Daphne Bloomer.

In some school districts fewer teachers mean bigger class sizes - adding stress to those still on the job.

"That means kids aren't getting the education they deserve and need" said FEA President Andrew Spar.

The education secretary telling 'C-span' that both salaries - and respect - for teachers have been too low for too long.

"You could have a master's degree and you have to drive Uber on the weekends to make ends meet, that's unacceptable" said the Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Florida has some of the worst shortages nationwide with over 8,000 teaching positions unfilled.

The state is recruiting military veterans to teach, even if they're not certified.

"We're going to make sure that if we have military personnel under these new provisions that they are able to deliver instruction, that we prepare them well" said Superintendent of Miami-Dade public schools Dr. Jose Dotres.

Critics urge a different strategy: lure experienced teachers back with better pay and better working conditions.