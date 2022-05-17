Yuma County Recorder responds to voter fraud allegations

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After multiple allegations of ballot harvesting in Yuma County during the 2020 election, Yuma County Recorder Robyn Stallworth Pouquette shares her concerns about the issue.

In late 2020, Arizona's attorney general Mark Brnovich announced a state grand jury indicted Guillermina Fuentes and Alma Juarez, both of San Luis, for one count each of ballot abuse, also known as ballot harvesting.

Stallworth Pouquette said the County Recorders office caught and turned both cases into Yuma law enforcement.

The indictment alleges Fuentes and Juarez knowingly collected four voted ballots from another person, in violation of Arizona Law during the August 2020 primary election.

Fuentes, who was the former Mayor of San Luis, will be back in court June 2 and Juarez is scheduled to be back in court June 16.

Stallworth Pouquette said she is working closely with the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, who released information last week, on several cases of alleged voter fraud following the 2020 general election.

Some examples include, using a ballot of someone who has died or moved, using a fake name or voting in more than one election.

Any of these crimes could come with two years in prison.

So far no one has been charged or convicted.