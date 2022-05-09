Twin homicide suspects appear in court

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two twin homicide suspects will appear in court Monday afternoon, after they allegedly shot two people.

Just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, the Yuma Police Department responded to the neighborhood of E. 26th Place near Mary Avenue and Olivia Avenue.

Yuma Police told us the two suspects were arrested after witnesses informed officers the two were running away from the scene after gun shots were heard.

Two teens were shot in Yuma by suspected twin brothers and one minor who was killed in the gunfire.

They found an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old with gunshot wounds.

The 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead while the 18-year-old is being treated in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two arrests have been made in this case.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to contact YPD or 78-Crime to remain anonymous.