Yuma veterans given approval to build village

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- American Veterans in Yuma have been given the approval to build a veterans village.

Clean up of the land needs to happen before they can break ground and the dumps are no longer accepting free dump unless by pick up trucks and they don't have any pick ups.

A construction company arrived in December but later quit as there was too much to get rid of, and American Veterans in Yuma also paid for several roll-off dumpsters but that got very expensive as well.

The American Veterans are a donation-based organization and would appreciate help from volunteers.

This village project has been in the works for about 4-5 years and now they are at a stand-still until the land is ready.

If enough volunteers help to get things cleaned up then the project may begin on March 1.