AG week: Southwest AG Summit student program

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - AG week continues with day one of the Southwest AG Summit held at Arizona Western College.

Local students in middle school, high school and college attend the summit in hopes of eventually working in the agriculture industry.

The summit will help these students fill the Yuma agriculture pipeline.

The vision of the Southwest Agricultural Summit has always been to bring knowledge and innovation to agriculture in the desert regions and continue to make this area known throughout the world for the quality products that are grown here.

