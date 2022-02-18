Yuma Aeromodelers Airshow to begin February 19

News 11's Samantha Byrd has a preview of the annual Yuma airshow

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Aeromodelers annual airshow will begin on Saturday, February 19 at 10 a.m. and we were given a preview of the event.

Contreras field is the home field for the Yuma Aeromodelers as pilots test their planes for the 14th annual show.

Over 30 radio control planes will be flying with pilots coming from several cities and even countries to fly in the RC air event.

You can expect to see many flyers from California to Canada and everywhere in between.

Dave Bartholomew is from Nevada and lives in Yuma during the winter season and has been the airshow coordinator for 10 years.

“We take all the airplanes out on the tarmac and people from the crowd come out and can meet and greet with the pilots and talk about the airplanes. It’s really a special time," Bartholomew expressed.

Bartholomew said the Yuma Aeromodelers Club takes a huge amount of his time in Yuma.

"Quite a few of the other guys too. In our club, about half of our club is made up of people like myself, winter visitors here in yuma," continued Bartholomew.

The club is looking forward to bringing the community together through this event as RC planes fly up to 200 miles per hour with a choreographed show.

A ten dollar donation per car is required for entry and will go toward maintenance of the club.

Coming up in our next newscast, hear more about the pilots and planes performing in the show.