Arizona governor candidate visits Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With election season coming up, Arizona candidates are visiting cities across the state and we got the chance to speak with candidate Karrin Taylor Robson about her latest visit to Yuma County.

She is back in Yuma County to speak with local leaders about the issues affecting our region and she also said her main goal is to secure the border.

However, on this visit, she was here to speak to farmers about Yuma's multi-billion-dollar agriculture industry.

Taylor Robson said, “Of course agriculture being a pretty important industry in Yuma, not only for Arizona but it’s an important industry for our entire county. So again to come down to Yuma and talk to people that are involved in the agriculture industry is critically important for me to be able to lead.”

She spoke with farmers, ranchers and AG businesspeople to learn how to meet the needs of this industry.

The agriculture industry in Yuma county represents an annual gross economic return of 3.2 billion dollars, which is more than one-third of Arizona's annual total of 9.2 billion dollars.

“Yuma has issues that are important to them. Priorities in rural Arizona are different than priorities in Maricopa County or Pima county, so it’s important for a governor of an entire state to understand those issues and understand the priorities of the people of Arizona,” explains Robson.