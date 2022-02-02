Skip to Content
today at 5:18 PM
Keeping goals alongside your children in 2022

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A New Year's Resolution isn't just for adults, as children often have their own goals too and families can reach those goals together.

The end of January is around the time an average person ends their resolution but that resolution may continue if a parent or guardian helps their children.

"It gives you a time to have a conversation about what matters to them and what things that they want to achieve," said Medical Director for Child Wellness Dr. Stephanie Walsh.

Dr. Walsh says working together offers more than just good communication, it also helps kids be ready for the future.

"To set out a plan. What's the first step. What's the second step. It allows you to talk about things like barriers that might come up and when maybe things don't go so well, it gives you a chance to problem solve," continued Dr. Walsh.

Marcos Icahuate

CNN

Mercedes Martinez

Mercedes Martinez joined the KSWT team as anchor/producer in October 2020.

Reach out to Mercedes at mercedes.martinez@kecytv.com.

