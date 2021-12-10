IVC announces another round of free tuition, book grants for students

Int. President says it's "a historic and once in a lifetime opportunity"

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley College (IVC) has announced free tuition and books for the Winter and Spring 2022 semesters.

Communications and Governmental Relations Officer Elizabeth Espinoza broke the news Friday evening.

She confirms IVC is currently accepting applications, with winter courses planned to start Monday, January 3, while the spring session is scheduled to begin Monday, February 14.

Eligibility requirements:

Enroll in either semester

Complete an IVC application

Complete the 21-22 FASFA or CADAA

Register in classes

"We want to ensure we address the financial barriers our students face and by offering free tuition for Winter/Spring semester, they can focus on what matters, their education," shared Interim Superintendent/President Lennor Johnson.

Eligible students will receive $250 if enrolled up to 11.5 units and $800 if enrolled in 12 or more units to assist with textbook costs.

"This is a historic and once in a lifetime opportunity for IVC students as Spring 2022 will be the last semester we’re able to offer free tuition to our students," added Johnson. "So, we encourage everyone to spread the word and take advantage!"

Anyone interested in registering and receiving this financial aid may begin their journey here.