San Luis High marching band performs for London New Year’s Day Parade

Local students get a once in a lifetime opportunity - 13 On Your Side's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Our very own San Luis High School marching band is making waves across the pond.

The home of the Sidewinders is where amazing students are performing for the London New Year's Day Parade.

Excitement is an understatement for the marching band.

"Pretty big for us and we’re excited and happy to get this opportunity to share our talent with the rest of the world. It’s not every day that we get to do that," says San Luis High School Band Director Martin Peralta.

Director Peralta says many hands played a part.

"Their parents, their support at home, it's very important, so it’s a whole community and group, the administration, everything works together to make this possible," explains Peralta.

And then there’s the marching band…

"It’s a big honor because I believe they only chose a few marching bands in the whole United States. I believe it’s our hard work that has paid off," says San Luis High School student and saxophone player Victor Hughes.

Several months of preparation, practicing together as a band, and many hours at home.

"Marching band became a big thing in my personal life and having this experience is honestly really cool because we get to show others that, our talent, especially here in San Luis," explains San Luis High School student and saxophone player Jenifer Ulloa.

The band was set to perform for the 2021 London New Year's Day Parade. However, it was canceled due to the pandemic. While the marching band is not performing live in London for 2022, their recorded performance will air at the new year's celebration.

Peralta says that San Luis High officials are working to get scholarships for their marching band students so they can continue to hone their skills.