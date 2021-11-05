Yuma Police Department arrests bank robbery suspect

Man suspected for holding up Washington Federal Bank has been found

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Previously on Wednesday, October 27, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) received reports of an armed bank robbery where the suspect then escaped and was on the run.

He was last seen on 32nd Street after holding up Washing Federal Bank.

Witnesses said they didn't see a gun but they noticed the suspect holding a covered object.

On Thursday, November 4, an off-duty officer saw a suspicious vehicle around Washington Federal Bank.

More officers were dispatched and performed a traffic stop on the vehicle then later arrested the driver of the vehicle on charges of armed robbery.

The driver is identified as 34-year-old Victor Zavala, who has at least one prior.