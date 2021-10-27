YPD searches for bank robbery suspect

Police say masked man held up Washington Federal

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is on the hunt for the man who held up the Washington Federal bank on 32nd Street Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a man wearing a mask came into the bank just before 3:15. Witnesses didn't see a gun, but say the suspect did hold some sort of covered object in his hand.

Officers say the teller turned over an undisclosed amount of cash, and the man took off on foot. He was last seen heading westbound on 32nd street in the vicinity of the Big Curve shopping center. No one got hurt.

Witnesses describe the suspect as a:

Hispanic man

Approximately 6' tall

Medium build

Last seen wearing dark clothing and a mask covering his face

YPD encourages anyone with more information on this robbery to call 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.