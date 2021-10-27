Skip to Content
News
By ,
today at 6:27 PM
Published 5:47 PM

YPD searches for bank robbery suspect

Police say masked man held up Washington Federal

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is on the hunt for the man who held up the Washington Federal bank on 32nd Street Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a man wearing a mask came into the bank just before 3:15. Witnesses didn't see a gun, but say the suspect did hold some sort of covered object in his hand.

Officers say the teller turned over an undisclosed amount of cash, and the man took off on foot. He was last seen heading westbound on 32nd street in the vicinity of the Big Curve shopping center. No one got hurt.

Witnesses describe the suspect as a:

  • Hispanic man
  • Approximately 6' tall
  • Medium build
  • Last seen wearing dark clothing and a mask covering his face

YPD encourages anyone with more information on this robbery to call 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

News
Author Profile Photo

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in September of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest. Her grandmother first moved to Yuma in the late 1940’s, and Lisa got her first job in TV news at KYMA in 1987.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

Jenny Day

You can catch Jenny Day anchoring KYMA News 11 at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. weekdays.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content